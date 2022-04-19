Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

