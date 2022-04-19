Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) to report ($1.90) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.53). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($5.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.09) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Guggenheim upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.59.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 474.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock traded up $4.52 on Tuesday, reaching $161.20. 638,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,667. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

