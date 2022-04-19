Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $161.30

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.30, but opened at $157.04. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $157.12, with a volume of 1,312 shares trading hands.

AMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.20. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 101.79% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 69.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $4,247,219.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 16,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $1,930,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,392,415 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,336,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,756,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,999,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.