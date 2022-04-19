Alphastar Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.99 on Tuesday, reaching $148.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,977. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

