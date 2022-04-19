Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,090,000 after buying an additional 204,568 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Prologis by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,495,000 after buying an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after buying an additional 419,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

Shares of PLD traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.57. The stock had a trading volume of 74,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $170.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.