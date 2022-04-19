Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded up $5.20 on Tuesday, reaching $362.00. 29,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $353.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $353.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.99.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.88.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

