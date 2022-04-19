Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $949,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, hitting $135.25. 112,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,078,618. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

