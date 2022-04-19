Alphastar Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,866 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 381,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,239,123. The company has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.