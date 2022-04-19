Alphastar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 405,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,560,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $64.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $193.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.