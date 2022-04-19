Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.03. 78,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,045,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.