Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $52,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.28. 23,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,528. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.32 and a 200 day moving average of $222.95. The stock has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

