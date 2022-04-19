Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,361 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

CINF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $105.64 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

