Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,669 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 286,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 968,566 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after acquiring an additional 500,843 shares during the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.88. 17,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,923. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

