Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.70

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$25.70 and last traded at C$25.58, with a volume of 53836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.59.

ALS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 27.22.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.6885918 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

