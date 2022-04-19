ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $55.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXO opened at $14.90 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $604.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.75.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

