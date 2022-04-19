Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

AMADY stock opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.41.

Amadeus IT Group ( OTCMKTS:AMADY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $926.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

