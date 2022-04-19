Ambrosus (AMB) Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $11.00 million and $72,760.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 576,347,124 coins. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.