Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AA4 opened at GBX 30.80 ($0.40) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.67. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 52-week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 32 ($0.42).

In related news, insider Stephen Le Page acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($40,333.07).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

