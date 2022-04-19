Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AA4 opened at GBX 30.80 ($0.40) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.67. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 52-week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 32 ($0.42).

In related news, insider Stephen Le Page acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($40,333.07).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

