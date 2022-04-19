Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

AMTB stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMTB. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $462,438.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $68,603.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,598. 17.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,691,000 after buying an additional 294,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after buying an additional 108,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 74,946 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 57,774 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amerant Bancorp (Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.