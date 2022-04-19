American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.05

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.05 and last traded at $64.96, with a volume of 280030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.39 and a beta of 1.01.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 783.37%.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

