American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms recently commented on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,890,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,151,000 after purchasing an additional 426,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,146,000 after purchasing an additional 42,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after purchasing an additional 120,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,937. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.