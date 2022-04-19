American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

