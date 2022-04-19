American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Update

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,692,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in American International Group by 164.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,264 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,341,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American International Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,203,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group stock opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

