Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in March

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $254.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.0236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

