Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $6,417,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 33,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amgen by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amgen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.98. 42,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,528. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.95.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.24.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

