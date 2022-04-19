Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 28.9% in March

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 million, a P/E ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $15.78.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ASYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 67,564 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 241,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth $3,961,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

