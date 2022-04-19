Analysts Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Brokerages predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. 22,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,657. The company has a market cap of $18.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.92. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

