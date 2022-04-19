Analysts Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. Moody’s posted earnings of $4.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $11.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.47 to $12.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.97 to $14.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.54.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 118,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,982,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 23.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Investments PLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $5.31 on Tuesday, hitting $333.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,775. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.04. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $299.68 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.