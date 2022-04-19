Analysts Expect Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.84 Million

Brokerages expect that Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $111.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Afya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.32 million and the highest is $118.36 million. Afya posted sales of $72.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Afya will report full-year sales of $480.52 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $516.23 million, with estimates ranging from $446.62 million to $585.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Afya.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Afya had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.35 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Afya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

AFYA stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.37. 136,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,982. Afya has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $28.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 1.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.