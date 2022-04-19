Analysts Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Post $3.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $3.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $14.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.44 to $14.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $16.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.96.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $14.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.08. 422,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,816. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.69. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $376.81 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

