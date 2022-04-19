Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.26 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $13.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $13.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.92. 882,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,675. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 110.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 84.2% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

