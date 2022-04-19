Analysts Expect Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.98. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $296.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.87 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:REG traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.63. 817,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

