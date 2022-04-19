Analysts Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Announce $1.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will announce $1.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.87. UniFirst reported earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UniFirst.
UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in UniFirst by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:UNF traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.02. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $242.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day moving average of $192.93.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.
About UniFirst (Get Rating)
UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.
