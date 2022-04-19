Analysts Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Announce $1.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will announce $1.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.87. UniFirst reported earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in UniFirst by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.02. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $242.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day moving average of $192.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

