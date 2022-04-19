Analysts Expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) will report ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.46). Verona Pharma reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verona Pharma.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of VRNA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 134,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,197. The company has a market capitalization of $241.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.60. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $32,248.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,546,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $38,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,656 shares of company stock worth $153,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

