Analysts Set Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Target Price at C$12.29

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

TSE:BDT opened at C$8.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of C$477.89 million and a PE ratio of 11.08. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$8.10 and a 52-week high of C$10.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.65.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$627.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 40.47%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

