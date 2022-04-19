Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Target Price at $14.67

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

CRK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CRK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 36,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,002. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,555 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,491,522 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $16,043,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $10,558,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

