Analysts Set D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Target Price at $17.66

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $2.33. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 418.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 19.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

