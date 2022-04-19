Analysts Set Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Target Price at C$47.40

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.40.

EMP.A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Empire alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total transaction of C$359,854.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$65,534.56. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 11,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.06, for a total value of C$510,124.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$830,996.52.

EMP.A opened at C$43.52 on Friday. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$36.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Empire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.