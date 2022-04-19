Analysts Set Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) PT at €16.48

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.48 ($17.72).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENGI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.75) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($20.97) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of ENGI traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €11.65 ($12.53). 5,104,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.72. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($13.08) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($16.30).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.