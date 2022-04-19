Analysts Set JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT at $13.33

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of research firms have commented on JOAN. Loop Capital upped their price target on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

JOAN opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.52 million and a P/E ratio of 7.64. JOANN has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

