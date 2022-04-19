Analysts Set Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Target Price at $4.06

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.06.

MGDPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Marathon Gold stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

