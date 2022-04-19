Analysts Set Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) PT at $13.14

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.14.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MCG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
In related news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
MCG stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90. Membership Collective Group has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Membership Collective Group (Get Rating)
Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.
