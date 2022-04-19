Analysts Set Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) PT at $13.14

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Membership Collective Group by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 126,785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,025,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

MCG stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90. Membership Collective Group has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

