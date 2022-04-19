Analysts Set Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Price Target at C$7.33

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities cut Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of SCL opened at C$5.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$4.24 and a 1 year high of C$6.75. The stock has a market cap of C$374.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.32.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$266.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

