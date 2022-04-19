Analysts Set U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Price Target at $7.13

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:USX opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises ( NYSE:USX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $531.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.90 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Eric A. Peterson acquired 27,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller purchased 147,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $593,854.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 148,666 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,434,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 250,024 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 983,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 178,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

