Analyzing AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) & Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AdTheorent and Chindata Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million 4.72 $26.20 million N/A N/A Chindata Group $447.58 million 4.26 $49.65 million $0.14 37.29

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AdTheorent and Chindata Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 0 7 0 3.00 Chindata Group 2 0 2 0 2.00

AdTheorent presently has a consensus target price of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 10.81%. Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $13.15, indicating a potential upside of 151.92%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than AdTheorent.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent N/A -32.80% -2.47% Chindata Group 11.11% 3.18% 1.79%

Summary

Chindata Group beats AdTheorent on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdTheorent Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

