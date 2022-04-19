Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATRS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of ATRS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.56. 8,563,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,662. The firm has a market cap of $945.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 283,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 117,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after acquiring an additional 147,703 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.