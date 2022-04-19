AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $730,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) to post $730,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $490,000.00. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 942.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $5.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 million to $6.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.32 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $14.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 1,901.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AquaBounty Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

AQB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 412,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 32.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,990,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 4,619.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 675,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 661,553 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,346,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 637,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.