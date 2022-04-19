Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Brokerages expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.36 billion. Arch Capital Group posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year sales of $9.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.82. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,388,374,000 after purchasing an additional 699,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $478,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,000,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,607,000 after acquiring an additional 118,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

