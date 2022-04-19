Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ARCT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.26. 340,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.74. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

