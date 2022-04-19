Arena Investors LP Invests $3.02 Million in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 305,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition accounts for approximately 3.1% of Arena Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arena Investors LP owned approximately 0.59% of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 40,063.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,647 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 733,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 383,626 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,960,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 18,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,175. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

